Nearly 2,000 research training proposals have been submitted to the EU’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Doctoral Networks 2026 call.

A total of 1,939 proposals were filed by organisations in Europe and beyond by the deadline, up 20% on the 1,616 submitted to the 2025 call, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

The indicative budget for the 2026 call is €628 million, after an additional €35 million announced by the Commission under its Choose Europe initiative.

The call is expected to support more than 150 doctoral programmes and over 2,000 doctoral candidates.

Applications were submitted across three funding tracks: 1,732 proposals for Standard Doctoral Networks, 74 for Industrial Doctorates and 133 for Joint Doctorates.

Budget boost and timeline

Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva said: “Europe must be a place where the world's brightest research talent can thrive, where bold ideas are turned into breakthroughs.”

The first projects selected for funding are expected to start in September 2027, the Commission informed.