The European Commission has approved a €10.5 million Greek state aid scheme to support fishery and aquaculture companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support is for owners of professional coastal and inland fishing vessels, as well as ships used to service aquaculture facilities, the Commission explained in a release on Wednesday.

The scheme covers additional fuel costs for fuel bought between April and October 2026 and will be delivered through direct grants based on the amount of fuel purchased.

Grants can reach up to €50,000 per beneficiary and the scheme will run until 31 December 2026.

The Commission said the measure is intended for small and medium-sized enterprises and micro-companies involved in the primary production of fishery and aquaculture products.

Approved under the EU’s temporary crisis framework

The Commission approved the scheme under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — known as METSAF — which it adopted on 29 April 2026.

State aid refers to government support for businesses that is regulated under EU rules, the Commission noted.

It assessed the Greek measure under EU state aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows certain forms of support for economic activities under specific conditions.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.125253 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.