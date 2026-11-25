The European Commission has proposed a new Quantum Act and set out plans for a Sovereign Tech Equity Fund to support quantum technologies and related security measures across the EU.

The Quantum Act is designed to help turn European quantum research into products and services, strengthen supply chains and prepare digital systems for “post-quantum cryptography” — new forms of encryption intended to remain secure even against future quantum computers, the Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

Quantum technology uses effects seen in physics at very small scales to perform certain tasks in new ways, and the Commission cited potential applications including navigation without satellites, faster drug discovery, advanced batteries and secure communications.

The proposal sets out three main areas of work: supporting research excellence, bringing quantum technology into wider use, and improving security for systems and supply chains.

A planned Quantum Europe Framework Initiative would link EU and national programmes around shared priorities for research, industry and deployment, including improved access to financing, shared infrastructure and specialised support services.

From research to products and security

The Commission also proposed a network of leading European research institutes to give researchers access to facilities across Europe, alongside “Grand Challenges” — targeted funding competitions focused on specific technical hurdles, such as making quantum computers work reliably when errors occur and developing navigation devices that operate without satellite signals.

It also outlined plans for pan-European quantum infrastructure for researchers and companies, including quantum computers, quantum simulators and quantum-enhanced medical imaging.

The proposal includes the creation of Quantum Technology and Innovation Hubs to provide specialist engineering expertise and skills support for start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On security, the Commission said it and EU member states would work together to monitor quantum supply chains, identify critical suppliers and components, and reduce supply-chain risks, while also working with international partners on shared security interests.

The Act would allow the establishment of a new investment vehicle, the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund, providing equity and similar financing for technologies considered essential for the EU’s “technological sovereignty and economic security.”

A Quantum Strategy Board would bring together the Commission and member states to coordinate national and European programmes, while a European Quantum Alliance would bring together public and private stakeholders including companies and universities.

The European Parliament and the Council will now consider the proposal.