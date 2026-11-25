The European Commission has set out its economic, social and employment priorities for 2027, including calls for prudent public spending, investment in skills and a new EU-wide skills data tool.

The plans are laid out in the Commission’s 2027 European Semester Autumn Package, published on Tuesday, which provides policy guidance to EU governments as they draw up budgets and reform plans, the Commission informed.

New forecasts in the package point to a marked rise in the aggregate general government deficit in 2026, followed by broad stabilisation in 2027.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to keep rising across the EU and the euro area, mainly due to “primary deficits” — budget shortfalls excluding interest payments.

The Commission also issued assessments of 2027 draft budgets from 17 euro area countries, finding eight compliant: Cyprus, Estonia, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Slovakia.

Germany and Finland were judged “at risk of non-compliance”, while Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Slovenia were assessed as “at risk of material non-compliance.”

For Bulgaria, the Commission said measures in the country’s draft budget would contribute to correcting its excessive deficit, while it awaits a revised corrective path from 2027.

Deficit procedures and economic imbalances

Eight of the 10 EU countries currently under an excessive deficit procedure will have the process held “in abeyance” for now — meaning no further steps will be taken at this stage, but the procedures remain open — covering Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, according to the Commission.

Italy is projected to correct its excessive deficit in 2026, with the deficit expected to stay below 3% in 2027 and 2028, taking account of flexibility under a national escape clause for defence and energy security.

The Commission said it will recommend the Council adopt a decision under Article 126(8) of the EU treaty for Bulgaria and Hungary, stating that “no effective action” has been taken in response to deficit recommendations.

It also published an assessment of Germany and Lithuania under Article 126(3), concluding that opening an excessive deficit procedure for either country is not warranted at this stage.

Beyond budgets, the Commission proposed a recommendation urging member states to step up investment in education and skills, with a focus on shortages in sectors including clean energy and defence, including space.

It also called for improvements in basic skills, teaching quality, AI literacy and STEM education — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

A new European skills observatory has also been launched to bring together data and analysis on skills needs, shortages and employment trends, and will feed into the European Semester process.

The Commission’s Alert Mechanism Report — a screening exercise used to flag potential macroeconomic imbalances — called for in-depth reviews for Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Romania and Slovakia in the first half of 2027.