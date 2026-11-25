The European Commission and the EU’s High Representative on Foreign Policy have renewed calls for action to prevent and punish violence against women ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November.

One in three women worldwide — including in the EU — has been a victim of gender-based violence, the Commission and the High Representative said.

They also added that violence against women extends beyond physical settings, with women facing “growing threats” of online harassment and abuse.

The statement said some women and girls face higher risks in conflict, displacement and humanitarian crises, where protection and access to justice can be reduced.

EU laws and international campaign

The EU’s Directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence must be transposed into national law by June 2027, the Commission and the High Representative declared.

Transposition is the process of EU countries putting a directive’s requirements into their own national legislation.

Combating gender-based violence is listed as a pillar of the EU Gender Equality Strategy 2026 – 2030, adopted in March.

The Commission and the High Representative also referred to a revised Victims’ Rights Directive agreed this summer, saying it recognises that victims of gender-based violence have specific needs.

They stated that the EU would support the UN-backed “Orange the World” campaign under the theme “Ensure justice, protect survivors, end impunity”, adding that sexual and gender-based violence “must end”.