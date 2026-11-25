The European Commission has urged EU countries to work together to cut “tax gaps” after estimating that more than €200 billion in legally due tax revenue goes uncollected across the bloc each year.

The losses are linked to tax evasion, tax avoidance, administrative shortcomings and unintentional errors, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

It put the annual shortfall at about €125 billion for Value-Added Tax (VAT) — a consumption tax added to most goods and services — and almost €50 billion in corporate income tax.

EU countries also report around €750 billion a year in forgone revenue from “tax expenditures” such as exemptions, reduced rates, tax credits and incentives.

The Commission stated that it believes that recovering part of the missing revenue could ease pressure on national budgets.

Digital systems and better reporting

A “concrete roadmap” published alongside the communication calls on member states to improve and harmonise how they estimate tax gaps, including by training staff and upgrading data and analytical tools, the Commission said.

It also urged governments to publish regular, detailed reports on tax expenditures, including their cost, who benefits and what they are intended to achieve, and to evaluate these measures routinely.

The communication encourages countries to replace fragmented IT with integrated digital platforms and use data and AI-driven risk analysis to detect tax fraud and other non-compliance earlier.

It also recommends strengthening tax collection and recovery by centralising recovery functions, improving cooperation with courts and insolvency authorities, and making greater use of cross-border assistance.

Wopke Hoekstra, the European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth, said reducing tax gaps would strengthen public finances “without increasing taxes.”