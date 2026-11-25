The European Investment Bank has provided €3.4 billion for 37 strategic road projects in the Western Balkans since 2004.

The financing helped upgrade and develop road infrastructure across the region and mobilised €6.9 billion in total investment, the EIB said, based on its 2025–2026 EIB Global Impact Report.

More than 4,700 kilometres of primary and secondary roads have been upgraded with EIB support, including around 1,600 km that form part of the EU’s Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) — a system of priority transport corridors intended to connect countries across Europe.

In 2025, the EIB signed major road and rail projects, including the modernisation of Albania’s railways along Corridor VIII.

“The EIB has a long-standing commitment to upgrading transport infrastructure across the Western Balkans,” declared Richard Amor, the EIB’s Director for Enlargement and Neighbourhood.

Wider financing and climate investment outside the EU

The EIB said it signed a €150 million loan to upgrade Serbia’s road network, covering both national and local roads.

Across EU candidate countries excluding Ukraine and other Eastern Neighbourhood countries, the bank signed €1.3 billion in financing agreements in 2025.

Once completed, those projects are expected to generate enough electricity to supply 1.7 million households, improve access to healthcare for 1.2 million people and support 1.1 million additional public transport journeys annually.

The EIB Group provided €5.1 billion in financing for climate action and environmental sustainability outside the EU in 2025, including support for a wind farm in Bosnia and Herzegovina and railway projects in Albania and Montenegro.