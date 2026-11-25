The European Investment Fund has signed a €45 million guarantee with Five Credit Private Lending SME that it said will support up to €65 million in loans for small and medium-sized businesses in Portugal.

The deal is backed by the EU’s InvestEU programme, the European Investment Fund (EIF) informed in a release on Wednesday. The EIF is part of the European Investment Bank Group.

It is the first guarantee transaction the EIF has signed with a credit fund in Portugal, expanding support for smaller businesses beyond traditional bank lending.

Five Credit – Private Lending SME is managed by Circle Capital, SGOIC, SA, a Lisbon-based fund management company registered with Portugal’s securities market regulator, the CMVM, the EIF said.

The fund has a target lending objective of more than €300 million and aims to reach about 2,000 Portuguese SMEs over the next three to five years.

What the guarantee covers

The EIF stated that the guarantee is designed to support lending in three areas: SME competitiveness, innovation and digitalisation, and sustainability, including financing for companies’ green transition.

Loans from the fund are expected to range from €25,000 to €500,000, with an average of about €150,000, the EU fund said, adding that the fund will lend to SMEs and small mid-caps.

“This is an important milestone for the EIF in Portugal, as our first guarantee transaction with a credit fund in the country,” noted Georgiana Buturoiu, Head of Microfinance, Alternative Lenders and Fintech Division at the EIF.

“This agreement with the European Investment Fund recognises Five Credit’s commitment to the Portuguese economy,” stated Mafalda Duarte, CEO of Five Credit.