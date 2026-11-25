The UK government will not consider cutting tuition fees for European students, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday.

Burnham made the remarks as Britain and the EU continue talks on reshaping their future relationship after Brexit.

The UK formally left the bloc in January 2020, following the 2016 referendum.

Last Friday, the UK and the EU struck several agreements at the European summit in Brussels aimed at easing a renewed rapprochement. However, negotiations over tuition fees for European students at British universities are still ongoing.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Burnham defended the broader agreement, saying it would boost the British economy and remove “mountains of bureaucracy” for businesses.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch challenged the Prime Minister over the deal on Wednesday and questioned whether it could succeed.

She said the Council of Europe had indicated that the process would not move forward unless the tuition fee issue was resolved. “Will the Prime Minister rule out European students paying the same tuition fees as British students?” Badenoch asked.

Burnham replied that she was referring to the European negotiating position, not the British one. “That is not the same as the UK negotiating position,” he said. “It has not been put on the table, and it will not be put on the table.”