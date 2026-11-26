The European Commission has fined Swiss groups Firmenich and Givaudan and US company International Flavors & Fragrances a total of €471.9 million for breaking EU competition rules.

The Commission said its investigation found that, between 2019 and 2023, the three companies exchanged sensitive information about pricing tactics and planned price rises in dealings with their shared customer Unilever, the world’s biggest buyer of consumer perfumes.

It also found that the companies agreed not to poach one another’s staff working for that customer. In addition, Givaudan and IFF kept each other informed about their activities in both consumer and luxury fragrances.

Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera said their conduct may have harmed customers and led to higher costs for companies using fragrances in everyday products such as cosmetics, detergents and cleaning goods.

“As a result, people across Europe may have paid more for their weekly shopping,” Ribera said. “This is unacceptable.”

The fines were reduced by between 20% and 50% because the three groups cooperated with the investigation. They also received an extra 10% reduction after agreeing to a settlement.

Givaudan was fined €252.36 million, Firmenich €137.69 million and IFF €81.92 million.