EU factories produced 10.4 million bicycles in 2025, including 1.6 million motorised or assisted bikes.

The total included 8.8 million non-motorised bicycles, Eurostat reported on Thursday. Non-motorised production rose 4.3% from 8.5 million in 2024.

However, non-motorised bicycle production was 35.7% lower than in 2015, when 13.7 million were produced.

Romania was the EU’s biggest producer of non-motorised bicycles in 2025, making 2.1 million units.

Italy and Germany each produced 1.2 million, followed by Portugal with 0.8 million and Poland with 0.6 million.

Germany leads on motorised and assisted bikes

Germany was also the largest producer of motorised or assisted bicycles, manufacturing 0.4 million units in 2025, Eurostat said.

The Netherlands followed with 0.3 million, while Czechia and Austria produced about 0.15 million each and Bulgaria made 0.12 million.

Eurostat published the figures to mark World Sustainable Transport Day, which is held each year on 26 November.