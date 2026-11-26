The EU’s trade in goods balance shifted to a deficit in the third quarter of 2026 as its shortfalls with China and Norway widened.

EU imports from non-EU countries totalled €730.0 billion in Q3 2026, while exports reached €694.0 billion, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Both were up on the previous quarter, with imports rising 1.7% and exports 1.8%.

Compared with Q3 2025, imports rose 15.7% and exports increased 7.0%.

The EU recorded trade surpluses with the United Kingdom, the United States and Switzerland, while running deficits with Norway and — most notably — China.

China was the EU’s largest supplier in Q3 2026, accounting for €163.0 billion, or 22.3% of all imports.

The United States was second on €100.9 billion (13.8%), followed by the UK at €43.7 billion (6.0%), Switzerland at €39.3 billion (5.4%) and Norway at €34.6 billion (4.7%).

US remains top destination for EU exports

The EU’s main export destination was the United States, with €137.0 billion in goods shipped there in Q3 2026 — 19.7% of total exports — Eurostat said.

The UK was second with €94.2 billion (13.6%), followed by Switzerland at €61.0 billion (8.8%), China at €49.1 billion (7.1%) and Turkey at €28.3 billion (4.1%).

Imports increased from each of the EU’s five biggest suppliers compared with the same quarter a year earlier, with the largest rise recorded for Norway at 46.5%, followed by China at 14.0%, Switzerland at 12.4%, the United States at 10.2% and the UK at 7.0%.

Exports to Switzerland grew 12.9% year-on-year, while exports to the UK rose 8.9%, shipments to the United States increased 4.8% and exports to Turkey were up 2.2%. Exports to China edged down by 0.1%.