EU households spent an average of 19% of their disposable income on housing in 2025, with the share ranging from 11% in Cyprus to 35% in Greece.

More than two-thirds of people across Europe owned their homes in 2025, with an average home ownership rate of 68% across the EU, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Home ownership varied widely between member states, from 47% in Germany to 94% in Slovakia.

Disposable income refers to the money households have available to spend or save after taxes and transfers.

Interactive “Housing in Europe” publication

The figures are included in Eurostat’s “Housing in Europe – 2026” interactive publication, which brings together data on housing costs, home ownership and housing conditions.

The online release also includes information on house prices and housing affordability, as well as indicators linked to the construction sector such as investment and building permits.