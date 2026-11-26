NATO’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, Javier Colomina, visited Egypt from 21 to 25 November and held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The two discussed NATO–Egypt relations and security developments across the Middle East, North Africa and the Euro-Atlantic area, the alliance said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colomina also met other senior officials during the trip, and attended the Aswan Forum and the high-level Middle East Dialogue.

Meetings with regional officials

During the visit, Colomina held talks with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, NATO said.

He also met Hisham El Mekwad, the designate director of the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacemaking, to discuss strengthening NATO’s cooperation with the centre.

Colomina met Ambassador Sherif Kamel, the Assistant Secretary General and Chief of Staff of the League of Arab States, and they discussed the regional security situation and reviewed political dialogue between NATO and the League.