US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on 25 November to discuss the wars involving Russia and Ukraine and Iran.

The meeting took place at what is often referred to as the “Southern White House” — Mar-a-Lago, according to a joint statement published by NATO on Wednesday night.

Russia’s war against Ukraine and the conflict in Iran were the main topics, NATO informed.

Defence spending and industry

The statement said the pair also discussed “the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war” and the need to reach a peaceful resolution “as rapidly as possible”.

They also discussed expanding defence spending and investment in the industrial base in the United States and across NATO.