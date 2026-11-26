EU lawmakers have backed a two-year delay to new methane monitoring and reporting rules for companies importing oil, gas and coal into the bloc.

The European Commission had proposed postponing certain importer obligations that were due to apply from 1 January 2027, as well as methane intensity reporting due by August 2028, after importers warned they might not be able to secure enough compliant supplies amid strained energy markets and rising prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East, the Parliament said in a release on Thursday.

Parliament and Council negotiators agreed on 19 November to postpone the requirements, extending the delay to two years.

Under the deal, importers of crude oil, natural gas and coal will have until May 2030 to show that supply contracts concluded or renewed since 4 August 2024 cover only fuel subject to monitoring, reporting and verification measures equivalent to EU rules.

Vote and next steps

The agreement was approved in a plenary vote by 341 to 224, with 31 abstentions, the Parliament said.

It now needs formal endorsement by the Council of Ministers before it can be published in the EU’s Official Journal.

The underlying EU regulation on reducing methane emissions in the energy sector entered into force on 4 August 2024 and sets requirements for measuring, reporting and verifying methane emissions, detecting and repairing leaks, and limiting venting and flaring — the controlled release and burning of gas.