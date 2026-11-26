.MEPs have adopted three resolutions on human rights concerns in Eritrea, Georgia and Macao, including calls for the release of named detainees and the possible use of targeted sanctions.

In a resolution on Eritrea, MEPs condemned the 25-year detention of Eritrean Swedish journalist Dawit Isaak and called for his “immediate and safe return” to Sweden, the European Parliament informed in a statement on Thursday.

They also demanded “credible proof of life”, information on his whereabouts and access to his family, legal representatives, Swedish consular officials and independent medical staff.

MEPs also called for an independent investigation into allegations of torture and urged the immediate release of “all prisoners of conscience” in Eritrea, alongside respect for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

The resolution was adopted by 529 votes in favour, two against and 25 abstentions.

In Macao, MEPs condemned the conviction and 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence of pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker Au Kam San, a Portuguese and EU citizen, after a trial held behind closed doors.

They called for his conviction to be overturned and for his “immediate and unconditional release.”

They also urged Macao’s authorities to guarantee Au Kam San access to a lawyer of his choice, regular family visits and Portuguese consular assistance, ensure due process and publish the full judgment.

The resolution was adopted by 469 votes in favour, nine against and 87 abstentions.

Georgia resolution names political prisoners and sanctions options

In Georgia, MEPs condemned the convictions of Paata Burchuladze, Irakli Nadiradze and Paata Manjgaladze and called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all political prisoners and “illegally detained persons”, including former President Mikheil Saakashvili and 2025 Sakharov Prize laureate Mzia Amaglobeli, the Parliament said.

The Sakharov Prize is the European Parliament’s annual human rights award.

MEPs said the authorities must respect international fair-trial standards and end politically motivated prosecutions and judicial harassment of artists, opposition figures, journalists and activists.

They also called for independent investigations into allegations of excessive force, intimidation and mistreatment of protesters, with those responsible held accountable.

The Parliament said respect for the rule of law, human rights and European values was essential for Georgia’s progress towards EU accession, and called for targeted sanctions — including asset freezes and EU entry and transit bans — against those responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law, as well as serious human rights violations.

The resolution was adopted by 441 votes in favour, 47 against and 86 abstentions.