Five films have been shortlisted for the 2027 LUX Audience Award — the European Parliament’s annual cinema prize voted on by both the public and MEPs.

The finalists for the 20th edition are "All of a Sudden," "A Year of School," "Calle Málaga," "Fatherland" and "How to Divorce During the War."

The list was announced on Wednesday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Citizens across the EU can rate the shortlisted films on an online platform, which will remain open until April 2027, the Parliament said.

Five shortlisted films

"All of a Sudden," by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is a French-language drama set in the world of elder care.

"A Year of School," by Italian director Laura Samani, follows a girl who moves from Sweden to Italy and becomes the only girl in an all-male class at a technical high school in Trieste.

"Calle Málaga." by Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, is a comic drama about an elderly Spanish woman in Tangier who fights to stay in her home when her daughter returns to sell the apartment.

"Fatherland," by Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski, centres on Nobel Prize-winning writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika as they take a road trip in 1949 from Frankfurt to Weimar.

"How to Divorce During the War," by Lithuanian director and screenwriter Andrius Blaževičius, is set in Vilnius in 2022 as a woman pursues a divorce during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The winner will be selected jointly by public ratings and votes by Members of the European Parliament, with free screenings and debates planned in Brussels, Strasbourg and EU countries.

The award has been run annually since 2007 by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and the Europa Cinemas network.