EU leaders meeting Western Balkan partners in Brussels on Wednesday said they were stepping up work on EU enlargement, with Montenegro and Albania cited as making the most progress towards joining.

The EU-Western Balkans summit on 25 November was the second such meeting this year, reflecting “the intensity of our political engagement with the region”, European Council President António Costa told reporters in a statement after the talks.

The summit reaffirmed the “EU membership perspective” of the Western Balkans, and partners were urged to “keep up the momentum and deliver on the reforms that will bring you to the European Union,” Costa said.

Montenegro and Albania were singled out as examples of movement in accession negotiations, with drafting of Montenegro’s Accession Treaty having started this year and Albania beginning to close negotiating chapters.

Accession chapters are policy areas — such as justice, the economy and the environment — that candidate countries negotiate with the EU as part of the process of joining.

Payments and mobile roaming before membership

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was on track to open and close more than 100 negotiating chapters across talks this year, adding that “commitments from both sides” were needed to turn momentum into progress towards membership.

Roadmaps setting out priorities and milestones for Montenegro and Albania were presented earlier this month, she added.

Von der Leyen also pointed to steps intended to bring Western Balkan countries closer to parts of the EU’s Single Market before accession, including the addition of four partners to SEPA — the Single Euro Payments Area, which she said enables fast, low-cost money transfers.

Talks on extending “Roam Like at Home” — the system that allows mobile users to pay domestic prices while travelling — began last month with Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo.

The Commission plans to launch “gradual integration dialogues” with every partner early next year, tailored to each country, to identify new opportunities within the Single Market.

Progress on reforms under the EU’s Growth Plan was also cited, with Western Balkan partners delivering 63% of required reform steps, up from 38% a year ago.

Those reforms could unlock a further €338 million for Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia “in the coming weeks.”

Costa said regional co-operation, reconciliation and good neighbourly relations were “key preconditions” for EU accession, and he urged further progress on resolving bilateral issues.