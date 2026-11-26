The EU and members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) have launched a joint Supply Chain Early Warning Network at talks in Hanoi.

The network was announced at the second EU–CPTPP Trade and Investment Dialogue and is intended to help the two sides spot risks to supply chains earlier, share information faster and coordinate responses when disruptions occur, the European Commission informed in a release on Thursday.

The new network is due to hold its first meeting in early 2027.

“Today's launch of the EU-CPTPP Supply Chain Early Warning Network is a concrete step towards stronger resilience and closer partnership between the European Union and CPTPP members,” European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič stated.

CPTPP is a trade pact linking economies across the Asia-Pacific region and the Americas, while the EU is the 27-country European Union.

Other areas discussed at the Hanoi dialogue

Officials will use the network to assess the risk of potential supply chain disruptions and the knock-on effects of problems that have already occurred, the Commission said.

The EU and CPTPP members also discussed closer cooperation on digital trade — trade in goods and services that relies on digital systems — with a focus on creating an “open, trustworthy and predictable environment” for the digital economy.

Participants agreed to develop an approach for cooperation and information-sharing on environmental measures related to trade.

They also asked officials to develop a reference paper on supply chain and logistics services, and reiterated support for open, rules-based trade and reform of the World Trade Organization.