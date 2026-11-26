Temu has agreed to change a range of practices on its online marketplace to comply with EU consumer protection rules after coordinated action by national authorities.

The commitments were accepted on Wednesday by the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network — a group of national consumer enforcement bodies that works with the Commission on cross-border cases, the EU executive announced.

The action against Temu was led by authorities in Belgium, Germany and Ireland, under the Commission’s co-ordination.

According to the Commission, the commitments cover practices that can mislead consumers or unduly influence purchasing decisions, including fake discounts, fake reviews, pressure selling, forced “gamification” features and missing or misleading information.

Temu said it will make company details and customer support clearer and easier to access, including adding more contact options, phone support and a chatbot in all official EU and European Economic Area (EEA) languages.

It also committed to making withdrawals, returns and refunds easier, including processing refunds within 14 days and providing a withdrawal form in all official EU and EEA languages.

Reviews, pricing and “spin the wheel” features

Temu will introduce measures to improve the reliability of consumer reviews, including a detector designed to identify fake reviews before publication and a reporting tool that is easy to find, according to the Commission.

The platform also committed to being clearer about how reviews are rated and ranked, including explanations of how star ratings are calculated and how users can sort reviews.

On pricing, Temu will distinguish between genuine discounts and comparisons with a general reference price, and will show any applicable taxes and fees before check-out.

Temu also agreed to stop pressure-selling messages such as “almost sold out” on its main page and product listings, and to remove “forced gamification” features — such as “spin the wheel” games used to access the marketplace — from EU and EEA versions of its website, app and advertisements.

The company further committed to clearer and substantiated environmental claims in an environmental donation scheme, and changed its check-out so it is clear an order requires payment, including using an “order and pay” confirmation button across EU and EEA versions of its website.

National consumer protection authorities will monitor compliance across the EU and EEA and may take enforcement measures if Temu fails to follow through, including fines of up to 4% or more of Temu’s annual turnover in the member states concerned.

The Commission said it and the CPC Network had notified Temu in November 2024 of multiple commercial practices on its platform that infringed EU consumer law, and that Temu subsequently made changes to its EU and EEA website and app.

Separate to the consumer protection case, the Commission said it is conducting formal proceedings against Temu under the Digital Services Act, and made a preliminary finding on 17 November 2026 that Temu breached an obligation to take effective measures to mitigate the risk of illegal or unsafe products being sold on its marketplace.