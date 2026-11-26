National parliaments across the EU submitted 453 opinions to the European Commission in 2025, the highest annual total of the previous mandate.

The figures are included in the Commission’s 2025 annual report on relations with national parliaments, published on Wednesday, the EU executive reported.

It also reviews how the EU applies the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality — the rules intended to ensure decisions are taken at the most appropriate level and do not go further than necessary.

National parliaments focused heavily on the EU’s next long-term budget, submitting 90 opinions on the proposed 2028–34 Multiannual Financial Framework.

The Multiannual Financial Framework sets overall EU spending limits and priorities over a seven-year period.

Parliaments also filed 38 opinions on the Commission’s “Omnibus” proposals linked to its simplification agenda.

Meetings reach highest level since first von der Leyen Commission

Engagement increased on the Commission side as well, with members of the College meeting national parliaments 171 times in 2025, the highest number since the first von der Leyen Commission.

The Commission also reported increased cooperation between national parliaments, including joint opinions co-signed along regional lines for the first time — for example among Mediterranean or Central European chambers.

National parliaments remained “major partners” in assessing EU action and its practical effects, the Commission said.