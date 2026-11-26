The European Commission has adopted revised criteria for the EU Taxonomy — the EU’s classification system for sustainable economic activities — and will now send the changes to the European Parliament and Council for scrutiny.

The EU Taxonomy has been in force since 2020 and is part of the EU’s sustainable finance framework, providing a transparency tool intended to help direct investment towards activities considered environmentally sustainable, the Commission noted in a statement on Thursday.

The system relies on “technical screening criteria” that set out conditions an economic activity must meet to qualify as sustainable under the framework, it said.

Since 2021, capital investments into Taxonomy-aligned activities have amounted to €1.2 trillion.

The Commission said the amended criteria are designed to be clearer and easier to apply, including by removing requirements it described as unnecessary or duplicative, aligning the rules with updated EU legislation and technological developments, and clarifying how companies can demonstrate compliance.

Next steps in Parliament and Council

The revised rules are contained in Delegated Acts — a type of EU legal act used to amend or supplement existing legislation — and will now be transmitted to the Parliament and Council for scrutiny.

The changes will apply once a four-month scrutiny period ends, which can be extended by a further two months.

The Commission said the revisions were based on stakeholder input gathered through consultations, an implementation dialogue, a call for evidence and a public call for feedback, as well as advice from the Platform on Sustainable Finance and the Member State Expert Group on Sustainable Finance.