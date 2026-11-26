The European Commission has cleared Luigi Lavazza’s acquisition of sole control of IVS Group, saying the deal would not raise competition concerns.

The takeover gives the Italian coffee company control of IVS Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based business, under the EU Merger Regulation, the Commission reported on Thursday.

The transaction relates mainly to the installation, maintenance and management of fully automatic vending machines for beverages and snacks.

The Commission said it approved the deal because the companies would have a limited combined market position and the impact on market structure would be limited.

Simplified review

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12648.