The European Commission has fined Firmenich, Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) a total of €471.9 million for taking part in an international cartel in the fragrance sector.

The three companies — described as the world’s largest fragrance producers — breached EU competition rules by exchanging commercially sensitive information, including pricing details, about their dealings with Unilever, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

The conduct covered the entire European Economic Area (EEA) and ran from March 2019 until March 2023, ending when the Commission carried out unannounced inspections at the companies’ premises. The EEA includes the EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Fragrances are used in thousands of fast-moving consumer goods such as personal-care items and laundry detergents, which are bought regularly by households.

The Commission said the companies shared information such as price increases, negotiation tactics and a possible energy surcharge in relation to Unilever, as well as their approach to requests for more transparency on fragrance composition and ingredient costs.

It also noted that the companies agreed not to actively recruit each other’s staff working on the Unilever account.

Givaudan and IFF also exchanged sensitive information about their wider consumer fragrance business and, at times, fine fragrances — a term the Commission used for personal perfumes — including price increase targets and the status of negotiations with some customers.

How the fines were calculated

The fines imposed were €252.363 million for Givaudan, €137.689 million for Firmenich and €81.915 million for IFF, according to the Commission.

The investigation was opened by the Commission on its own initiative, with formal proceedings launched in November 2025.

The authority said the case was investigated in coordination with the UK Competition and Markets Authority, the Swiss Competition Commission and the US Department of Justice, including simultaneous measures.

All three companies applied for leniency and later settled the case, leading to reductions in their fines for co-operation, the Commission said.

It added that each company also received a standard 10% settlement reduction after acknowledging participation in the cartel and liability.

Senior employees were aware of the anti-competitive contacts of their subordinates, and from November 2021 senior staff at Givaudan and IFF were directly involved in broader exchanges of sensitive information.

“People across Europe may have been paying more for their weekly shopping,” Teresa Ribera, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, declared in a statement.