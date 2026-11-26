The European Commission has extended its temporary State aid rules for sectors hit hardest by the economic effects of the Middle East crisis until 30 June 2027.

The measures are set out in the Middle East Crisis Temporary State aid Framework, known as METSAF, which lets EU governments provide targeted support to companies facing higher costs linked to volatile energy-related prices, the Commission informed in a release on Wednesday.

Volatility in fuel, fertiliser and wholesale electricity prices is continuing to put pressure on businesses, particularly in agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, transport and energy-intensive industries, it added.

EU governments were previously able to grant support under the framework until 31 December 2026, but the deadline has now been pushed back by six months to the end of June 2027.

A new allowance of up to €50,000 per beneficiary will be available for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2027 under a simplified method for calculating aid amounts, meaning companies that received this type of aid in 2026 can be eligible for new aid in 2027.

What support can still be provided

For agriculture, fishery, land transport — covering road, rail and inland waterways — and intra-EU short sea shipping, member states will be able to compensate up to 70% of a beneficiary’s extra costs linked to fuel and fertiliser price increases caused by the crisis.

The framework will also keep a simplified option that allows governments to set aid amounts using proxies such as the size and type of activity, rather than requiring detailed proof of actual fuel use, with a cap of €50,000 per beneficiary for each relevant application period.

For energy-intensive industries already eligible for temporary electricity price relief schemes under the EU’s Clean Industrial State aid Framework, the rules will continue to allow an increase in aid intensity from 50% to up to 70% of electricity costs for eligible consumption, which can cover up to 50% of a beneficiary’s total consumption.

National measures under METSAF still have to be notified to the Commission, which said the framework allows for fast approvals.

The temporary scheme was adopted on 29 April 2026, and the Commission said it has so far approved 36 measures notified by 14 member states under METSAF, as well as 11 amendments to existing schemes, with an estimated total budget of more than €3.7 billion.