The European Commission has issued a positive opinion on a proposed agreement among some Bordeaux wine producers that would allow them to set “orientation” prices for organic and Haute Valeur Environnementale (HVE) wines and, in some cases, negotiate final prices collectively with buyers.

The agreement involves producers in the Bordeaux area who make wine to organic standards or to the HVE scheme — a French environmental certification — and would apply to two categories of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) Bordeaux wine: red and white, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

Under the plan, producers would set annual indicative prices intended to cover the costs of producing to the relevant sustainability standard, plus a profit margin of up to 20% of those costs.

Producers also intend to collectively negotiate and possibly agree, with each individual buyer that accepts, the final price to be applied in sales to that buyer. The agreement would run for two years.

How the EU says the plan fits competition rules

The Commission said it assessed the proposal under Article 210a of the EU’s Common Market Organisation (CMO) Regulation, which provides an exemption from the usual EU ban on anti-competitive agreements for certain sustainability agreements in agriculture.

It concluded the plan met the conditions of Article 210a, including that it involves agricultural producers, relates to trade in agricultural products, applies sustainability standards above what is required by EU or national law, and that any restriction of competition is indispensable to reaching those standards.

The Commission received the request for an opinion on 27 July 2026 and issued its view within the four-month deadline set out in Article 210a.

The decision is the Commission’s second opinion under Article 210a on a sustainability agreement in the wine sector, following a first opinion issued on 15 July 2025 concerning an agreement in Occitanie.

“French Bordeaux wine producers are getting the legal certainty they need to cooperate and to continue investing in more sustainable production,” stated Christophe Hansen, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food.