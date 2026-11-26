The European Central Bank kept its three key interest rates unchanged in October despite a jump in energy prices that pushed euro zone inflation higher and raised concerns about how long price pressures could last.

Headline inflation in the euro area rose to 3.8% in September, from 3.2% in August, driven by energy inflation of 18.9% after 14.3% a month earlier, the bank said in an account of its 28–29 October meeting published on Wednesday.

Inflation excluding energy increased to 2.3% from 2.1%, while core inflation — which excludes energy and food — edged up to 2.5% from 2.4%.

Brent crude oil prices increased by 13% to $115 a barrel since the ECB’s previous meeting in September, while gas prices rose by 22% to €97 per megawatt hour. The euro fell by 4.0% against the US dollar over the same period.

Financial conditions tightened since September, with stock prices falling and some sovereign bond spreads widening, the ECB said.

It also noted market attention had shifted towards government borrowing and concerns about the increasingly debt-financed investment cycle linked to artificial intelligence.

Energy shock dominates the outlook

The ECB said the rise in energy prices had so far fed into inflation mainly through direct effects, with indirect effects still limited and no material signs of “second-round effects” — a term used for situations where higher prices lead to higher wages and broader price rises.

Wage pressures remained moderate, with compensation per employee rising 3.3% in the second quarter, down from 3.6% in the first quarter.

The bank’s forward-looking wage tracker suggested negotiated wage growth would fluctuate between 2.5% and 2.8% in the remaining months of 2026 and average 2.6% in the first three quarters of 2027.

While longer-term inflation expectations were broadly around 2%, several shorter-term measures had risen, including market-based indicators that peaked above 4% around the start of 2027.

The euro area economy continued to expand in the third quarter, with the composite output Purchasing Managers’ Index at 51.9 in October, still above the 50 mark that indicates growth. Unemployment held at 6.4% in August.

Borrowing conditions for households and firms tightened, with banks reporting stricter credit standards for business loans and weaker demand for mortgages.

Mortgage rates rose to 3.6% in August from 3.5% in July, while bank lending to firms grew 4.2% year-on-year in August and September, down from 4.4% in July.

Members agreed that risks to inflation were skewed to the upside and risks to growth to the downside, with energy prices affected by the Middle East conflict and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the ECB said.

The Governing Council will continue to take decisions meeting by meeting and without pre-committing to a rate path, it added.