A cooperation deal has been signed to support the modernisation of Turkmenistan’s maritime and river transport sector under an EU-backed programme linked to the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on 25 November on the sidelines of the “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2026” conference in Ashgabat, held from 24 to 26 November with transport leaders and international organisations taking part, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Azat Shanazarov, chairman of Turkmenistan’s State Service of Maritime and River Transportation, alongside Joachim Fritz, GIZ coordinator in Turkmenistan, and Jan Blinka, a team leader at Expertise France.

The cooperation will be delivered through the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) Capacity Development Programme, which was launched in November 2025 under an agreement with the European Union and is jointly implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Expertise France.

Focus on Turkmenbashi port and faster processing

Work under the memorandum will focus on modernising maritime and river transport in Turkmenistan and improving the efficiency of Turkmenbashi International Seaport on the Caspian Sea, the EEAS said.

Planned areas of cooperation include streamlining port operations, advancing digitalisation and improving fleet management.

The programme will support efforts to reduce vessel and cargo waiting times at Turkmenbashi, improve ferry scheduling across the Caspian Sea, and simplify customs and border clearance procedures involving multiple agencies.

The partners will also review maritime regulations with a view to aligning them with international standards and consider digital tools including a “Maritime Single Window” — a system designed to let ships and operators submit required information through a single portal — and Port Community Systems to speed up document processing.

A study led by Expertise France will assess the Caspian vessel fleet, forecast future cargo demand and examine fleet renewal needs, alongside an analysis of port and maritime tariff structures.

The memorandum also provides for advisory support on public-private partnerships in port and logistics services, as well as workforce training and international study visits.

A Joint Technical Working Group will be set up by the signatories to plan activities and review progress.

The TCTC Capacity Development Programme runs until May 2029 and is co-funded by the European Union, Germany and France under the EU–Central Asia Global Gateway initiative, covering Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.