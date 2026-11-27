EU ports handled a record 423.4 million passengers in 2025, the highest total since comparable data collection began in 2002.

The total was up by 5.5 million passengers compared with 2024 and by 5.2 million compared with 2019, before COVID-related disruption to transport and tourism, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Almost all EU maritime passenger travel — 97.5% — took place in 11 countries, each recording more than 13 million passengers.

More than half of all seaborne passengers were handled by Italy, Greece and Denmark, with 96.5 million (22.8% of the EU total), 81.2 million (19.2%) and 42.1 million (9.9%) respectively.

Italy recorded the largest year-on-year increase, up 3.0 million passengers compared with 2024, while France saw the biggest fall, down 0.9 million.

Italy’s ports dominate the top rankings

The 20 busiest passenger ports accounted for 36.0% of all maritime passengers in the EU in 2025, with four in Italy and three each in Greece and Spain, Eurostat said.

The three busiest ports were all in Italy and together handled 8.5% of EU maritime passengers — about one in 12 travellers — with Messina at 12.8 million passengers, Reggio di Calabria at 12.6 million and Napoli at 10.7 million.

Outside Italy, Piraeus in Greece handled 10.4 million passengers and Helsinki in Finland recorded 9.5 million.