The EU’s fruit output was valued at €39.9 billion in 2024, with Andalucía in southern Spain the bloc’s biggest fruit-producing region by value.

Total agricultural output across the EU was worth €533.0 billion in 2024, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Crop output accounted for €269.0 billion, or 50.5% of the total, while animal output was valued at €218.3 billion, or 41.0%.

Across all types of agriculture, just four regions recorded more than €9 billion in total agricultural output value in 2024.

Andalucía ranked first at €16.7 billion, followed by Bretagne in France (€10.7 billion), with Weser-Ems in Germany and Lombardia in Italy joint third on €9.6 billion each.

Where fruit production is concentrated

Fruit represented 7.5% of the EU’s total agricultural output value in 2024, the figures show.

Six regions produced fruit worth more than €1 billion in 2024. Andalucía led by a wide margin at €5.1 billion, followed by Kentriki Makedonia in Greece (€2.1 billion) and Comunitat Valenciana in Spain (€1.6 billion).

The remaining regions above €1 billion were Sicilia in Italy (€1.4 billion), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in France (€1.2 billion) and Alentejo in Portugal (€1.1 billion).

In nine regions, fruit accounted for more than half of the total value of crop output — meaning the majority of their crop income came from fruit rather than cereals, vegetables or other crops.

The highest shares were recorded in Provincia Autonoma di Bolzano/Bozen in Italy (80.8%), the French island of Martinique (78.7%) and Algarve in Portugal (77.6%).

The group of regions where fruit made up more than half of crop output also included Dytiki Makedonia, Kentriki Makedonia and Ipeiros in Greece; Canarias and Comunitat Valenciana in Spain; and Limburg in Belgium.