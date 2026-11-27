The European Council has put forward Pablo Hernández de Cos as the next President of the European Central Bank.

If confirmed, Hernández de Cos would replace Christine Lagarde when she leaves office on 7 February 2027, according to a statement issued on Thursday night by the Council.

The President of the European Central Bank, which sets monetary policy for the 21 countries that use the euro, serves a single eight-year term that cannot be renewed.

The European Council also proposed two new members for the ECB’s six-person executive board — Laurence Boone and Markus Brunnermeier — to replace Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane.

Schnabel has announced she intends to step down on 3 January 2027, while Lane’s term is due to end on 31 May 2027.

Next steps for the appointments

The European Council will now consult the European Parliament and the ECB’s Governing Council on all three candidates before taking a formal decision, it said.

The Council adopted its recommendations to the European Council on the appointments on 26 November 2026.

Under EU rules, members of the ECB executive board are appointed by the European Council by qualified majority — a voting system that requires broad support among member states — from people with recognised professional experience in monetary or banking matters.