The European Commission has cleared Deutsche Börse’s proposed acquisition of fund platform operator Allfunds without conditions after concluding it would not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area (EEA).

The deal was assessed under the EU Merger Regulation, which requires the Commission to review mergers above certain turnover thresholds and block those that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA, the EU executive announced on Friday.

Deutsche Börse is a capital markets infrastructure group that provides services including trading, clearing, settlement and custody, as well as platforms used for processing and distributing investment funds.

Allfunds runs an investment fund platform that supports fund distribution and dealing for institutional clients and also provides digital tools such as data analytics, reporting and portfolio tools.

The Commission examined the impact on markets for fund distribution management and fund dealing services — business-to-business services used by distributors such as banks, insurers and pension funds to access funds created by asset managers.

It found significant overlaps between the companies’ activities at EEA level and in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Spain, but concluded competition would remain effective because several credible competitors are active in each market.

Focus on fund platforms and market overlaps

The transaction was not expected to enable Deutsche Börse to raise fees or exclude customers or competitors from its services, the Commission said.

It also cited “ongoing market dynamics”, including distributors maintaining direct relationships with asset managers without using intermediary platforms and rising retail investor demand for exchange-traded funds — investment products that track an index and trade on stock exchanges — as factors it expects to constrain market power.

The transaction was notified to the Commission on 22 October 2026 and was cleared unconditionally.

The Commission’s Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera said the acquisition “combines complementary businesses offering fund management services through platforms” and described it as supporting “cross-border players” and market infrastructure in Europe.