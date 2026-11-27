The European Commission has approved CVC Capital Partners plc’s acquisition of sole control of Italian company Clevertech S.p.A. under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates primarily to industrial automation and packaging solutions, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited market positions resulting from the proposed deal.

Case details

The Commission added that the merger was examined under the simplified procedure, a faster review route used for cases that are unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further information is published in the Commission’s public case register under reference M.12572.