The European Commission has approved CVC Capital Partners plc’s acquisition of sole control of Dutch investment manager DIF Management Holding B.V. under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves CVC, which is based in Jersey, taking sole control of DIF, the Commission announced on Friday.

The transaction relates primarily to investment management, it informed.

The Commission concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on market structure.

Simplified review

The case was assessed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

More details are available in the Commission’s public case register under reference M.12628.