EU leaders have made progress on plans for new EU-wide revenues, including a digital services tax, as talks continued in Brussels on the bloc’s next long-term budget.

The progress was announced on Thursday night by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a Special European Council meeting.

Von der Leyen thanked European Council President António Costa for efforts to move discussions forward on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) — the EU’s seven-year spending plan — saying “we now need to move forward.”

She said there had been progress on “own resources”, the EU term for revenue sources that fund the budget, and described the latest “Negotiating Box” — a draft text used to narrow differences in budget talks — as providing “a possible basis to generate the revenues we need for our next budget.”

The digital services tax had gathered “broad support”, and she said she saw “good prospects for a solid package of new own resources.”

Von der Leyen also stressed that earlier versions of the Negotiating Box had already included “substantial cuts”, while arguing that the EU should stick to priorities agreed in recent years.

Ukraine support and ECB transition

Ukraine’s support was also discussed, with von der Leyen saying the EU strategy was to give Kyiv “every means to negotiate from a position of strength” through “predictable financial and military support.”

She said the Commission had proposed an Instrument for Coordinated Support to Ukraine that would provide €45 billion in 2027, adding that there was “wide support” for the proposal and that it was now for EU member states in the Council to finalise the work.

On timing for the wider budget talks, von der Leyen declared that there was still “a lot of work ahead”, and that an agreement was needed “so that EU funding can flow from day one of the next MFF.”

She also said leaders discussed Europe’s economic outlook and marked their last such discussion with Christine Lagarde as President of the European Central Bank, thanking her for her work and saying she looked forward to working with her successor, Pablo Hernandez de Cos.