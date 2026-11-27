EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Mediterranean Commissioner Dubravka Šuica travelled to Barcelona on Thursday for the 11th Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers from the 43 members of the Union for the Mediterranean, a regional partnership that includes EU countries and Mediterranean neighbours, the European Commission announced.

The forum was co-chaired by Kallas, who is also an EU vice-president, and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, with Šuica taking part.

Discussions reviewed Mediterranean cooperation and focused on partnerships around shared priorities.

The gathering marked the 31st anniversary of the Barcelona Declaration, adopted on 28 November 1995, and one year since the launch of the Pact for the Mediterranean.

Pact update and next meetings

The Commission said an updated Action Plan linked to the Pact for the Mediterranean now contains a total of 30 actions.

It emphasised that the Union for the Mediterranean contributes to implementing the pact in areas including youth and women’s employment, education, climate resilience, and research and innovation.

Kallas delivered opening remarks and Šuica gave a keynote speech, with both carried on the EU’s audiovisual service EBS.

A joint press conference featuring Kallas and Šuica followed later on Thursday.

On Friday, Šuica hosted a high-level roundtable with the Union for the Mediterranean’s acting secretary-general, Ambassador Fadi Hajali, on the group’s role in advancing the pact.

Šuica also delivered a keynote address on the role of the private sector in investment and skills at an event organised by the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce and ASCAME — an association of Euro-Mediterranean chambers of commerce and business organisations.