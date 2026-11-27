Euro zone consumers reported a sharp rise in perceived inflation in October, while their expectations for income growth over the next year fell, according to the European Central Bank’s latest Consumer Expectations Survey.

The median rate of perceived inflation over the previous 12 months rose to 4.1% in October from 3.6% in September, reaching its highest level since July 2024, the ECB informed on Friday.

Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months also increased, to 3.5% from 3.1%.

Longer-term inflation expectations moved less. The median expectation for inflation three years ahead edged up to 3.0% from 2.9%, while the five-year expectation was unchanged at 2.5% for a third consecutive month, remaining the highest level since the survey series began in August 2022.

Consumers’ expectations for nominal income growth — meaning income growth before adjusting for inflation — fell to 0.6% from 1.1% in September, the survey found.

Expected nominal spending growth over the next 12 months was unchanged at 3.7%, while perceived nominal spending growth over the previous 12 months increased slightly to 5.4% from 5.3%.

Growth, jobs, housing and borrowing

Expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months increased to -1.3% from -1.5%, based on the median response in the survey published by the ECB.

The expected unemployment rate 12 months ahead decreased to 11.0% from 11.3%, while respondents put the perceived current unemployment rate at 10.4%.

In housing, consumers expected the price of their home to rise by 3.3% over the next 12 months, down from 3.5% in September.

Expectations for mortgage interest rates in 12 months’ time were unchanged at 4.9%.

The latest wave of the monthly online survey was carried out between 1 October and 2 November 2026 among around 19,000 adults in 11 euro area countries. The next set of results is scheduled for release on 7 January 2027.