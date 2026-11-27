Spain and Denmark have provided €27.4 million to help the Palestinian Authority pay outstanding medical referral bills to private hospitals in the West Bank.

Spain contributed €23 million and Denmark €4.4 million through the EU’s PEGASE direct financial support mechanism, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Friday.

It added that the funding follows earlier contributions in July, when Spain provided €23 million and Switzerland €3.3 million.

The money is intended to help the Palestinian Authority meet its financial obligations to private West Bank hospitals that provide specialised services not available in public hospitals.

The Palestinian Authority is facing a severe financial crisis, which has been worsened by the situation in Gaza and Israel’s withholding of Palestinian clearance revenues since May 2025, according to the EEAS.

What is PEGASE?

PEGASE is the European Union’s main channel for direct financial support to the Palestinian Authority, operating since 2008.

The programme has typically supported recurring costs including civil service salaries and pensions, social allowances through a cash transfer programme, and some costs linked to medical referrals to East Jerusalem hospitals.

This year, PEGASE was expanded to address accumulated arrears owed by the Palestinian Authority to private hospitals in the West Bank, the EEAS said.

More than €4 billion has been disbursed through PEGASE since February 2008 by the European Commission and other development partners, mostly EU member states.

European Union Representative Andreas Fiedler said the contribution would help hospitals in the West Bank maintain services so patients can continue to receive care.

He also called on Israel to facilitate the entry of essential medical supplies to Gaza and to allow the evacuation of critically ill patients to hospitals in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.