The European Commission will auction three short-term EU debt securities — known as EU-Bills — on 2 December 2026 on behalf of the European Union.

The securities on offer have the international identification codes (ISINs) EU000A4EQY98, EU000A4EVJR7 and EU000A4E4LB2, the Commission informed on Friday.

The announced auction volumes are up to €1.5 billion, up to €2.0 billion and up to €2.5 billion respectively.

All three EU-Bills are scheduled to settle on 4 December 2026, meaning successful bidders would pay for the securities on that date.

They are due to mature on 5 March 2027, 4 June 2027 and 3 December 2027, respectively.

Who can bid and when

Bids can be submitted by members of the EU Primary Dealer Network, a group of banks authorised to participate directly in EU debt auctions, the Commission said.

Primary Dealers wishing to take part should be connected to the TELSAT bidding system by 09:45 CET on the auction date. Bidding closes at 12:00 CET on 2 December 2026.