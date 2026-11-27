The European Investment Bank and UniCredit have signed an agreement that they said could mobilise up to €1.6bn to support Europe’s wind energy supply chain.

The deal involves a €100m counter-guarantee from the EIB to UniCredit, which the organisations said will allow the bank to create a portfolio of guarantees of up to €200m for companies involved in new wind farm projects across the European Union.

These bank guarantees include performance bonds and advance payment bonds — financial promises used to reassure project developers that work will be completed and to help suppliers secure upfront payments, the EIB informed in a release on Friday.

Fincantieri is the first company to benefit from the scheme, for projects involving specialised vessels built by its subsidiary VARD for the offshore wind sector.

Part of a wider wind financing programme

The arrangement sits within the EIB’s €6.5bn Pan-European Wind Power Package, which the bank said is intended to support wind manufacturing capacity and industrial competitiveness, with around €5bn in financing agreements already signed.

The financing is supported by InvestEU, the EU investment programme led by the EIB Group.

The EU is expected to need 117GW of additional wind capacity by 2030 to meet its target of sourcing at least 45% of its energy from renewables, the EIB noted.