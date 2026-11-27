Indonesia will upgrade 17 medical facilities — including hospitals, clinics, research centres and laboratories — under a $300 million loan from the European Investment Bank.

The financing was announced during a high-level EIB visit to Indonesia in Jakarta on Thursday, the bank informed.

Work is scheduled to begin in 2027 and is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of people, including those living in remote locations such as small islands.

The EIB said the project will renovate and expand facilities that were originally for Indonesian military personnel and their families but now also serve the general public.

The sites are still managed by Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence, and the facilities covered by the project have not yet been fully identified.

One facility ranges from a hospital in Jakarta to a health centre on the eastern island of Biak.

In some areas, the defence-managed facilities are the only medical centres available to local residents.

Loan signed in July, upgrades to start in 2027

Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance signed the loan agreement in July 2026, the EIB said.

The bank described the funding as part of the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, an EU investment programme.

Patients can expect better-equipped hospitals, faster diagnoses and shorter waiting times as a result of the upgrades, EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer stated.

The project is part of an EU effort to invest in infrastructure that serves people directly, EU Ambassador to Indonesia Hervé Delphin said.