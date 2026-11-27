The European Investment Bank and South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation have signed a financing agreement of up to €300 million to support projects across critical minerals supply chains in South Africa and other Sub-Saharan African countries.

The long-term facility is the EIB’s first operation outside the European Union under its 2025 initiative on critical minerals, the EU bank announced on Thursday.

Critical minerals are materials used in technologies such as batteries and electronics.

Eligible projects span extraction, processing, refining, recycling and substitution, and can also include related infrastructure such as energy, water, transport and logistics, and digital systems, South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau said.

Projects backed by the facility are expected to contribute to industrial development and local value creation in South Africa and elsewhere in Africa, while also showing a clear link to European value chains. The facility is expected to support around €900 million of investment in total.

Focus on long-term finance and standards

Access to long-term finance is a major obstacle for many critical minerals projects, and the facility is designed to address that, the EIB said. It will combine EIB funding and due diligence with the IDC’s experience in mining, metals and industrial development.

The EIB and the IDC have worked together since 1995, with seven previous EIB facilities supporting hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses and projects in sectors including services, agriculture, health and energy.

The facility aligns with South Africa’s 2025 Critical Minerals Strategy, which prioritises increased domestic beneficiation — processing minerals locally rather than exporting raw materials — and stronger participation in global value chains.