The European Investment Bank and Spanish industrial services company GAM have signed a €40 million loan to fund GAM’s investments in Spain between 2026 and 2029.

The financing will support work in four areas — machinery remanufacturing and refurbishment, electrifying GAM’s rental fleet and developing energy-storage solutions, technical training, and digital tools including artificial intelligence, the EIB announced on Thursday.

GAM operates in eight countries: Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Mexico, Peru, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Saudi Arabia.

One part of the investment programme is GAM’s Reviver initiative and industrial facility in Villacé, in the province of León, which focuses on extending the working life of industrial equipment through repair, refurbishment, remanufacturing and reuse.

Investment focus in Spanish transition regions

About half of the investments are expected to be carried out in the transition regions of Castilla y León and Asturias, the EIB said.

The loan is backed by InvestEU — a European Union programme designed to mobilise public and private investment.