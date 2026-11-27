The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has signed new agreements with PKO Leasing and BNP Paribas Bank Polska that it said will channel more than €1 billion in financing to Polish small and medium-sized businesses, with at least 30% set aside for firms led by women or advancing gender equality.

The package includes a €200 million loan to PKO Leasing, a subsidiary of Poland’s largest bank PKO BP, and a “synthetic securitisation” deal with BNP Paribas Bank Polska, a type of risk-sharing arrangement designed to free up bank capital for additional lending, the EIB informed on Thursday.

Taken together, the agreements are expected to support nearly 600,000 jobs in Poland.

The financing is aimed mainly at SMEs — companies with up to 250 employees — as well as larger mid-sized firms and micro companies, with individual investment projects capped at €25 million.

PKO Leasing said the EIB-backed funding will allow it to offer €560 million in new credit, with a focus on Poland’s less-developed regions and women-led and women-owned businesses.

Risk-sharing deal to expand lending

The risk-sharing agreement with BNP Paribas Bank Polska was structured by the European Investment Fund (EIF), which is part of the EIB Group, the EU bank said.

Under the synthetic securitisation, the EIF provides protection on a “mezzanine” tranche — a middle-risk slice — of an initial PLN 3.6 billion portfolio of loans and credit facilities to SMEs and corporates in Poland, with the EIB acting as the ultimate risk-bearer through a counter-guarantee.

The agreements were announced alongside a meeting in Warsaw between EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac and senior representatives of the Polish banking sector.