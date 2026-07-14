Five European companies to develop a ballistic missile interception system

Ballistic missile launch. © Belga

Five European defence companies have agreed to jointly develop a system to intercept ballistic missiles while they are still flying above the atmosphere.

Airbus Defence and Space, Destinus, MBDA Deutschland, Safran Electronics & Defense and Thales signed a letter of intent in Paris on Tuesday.

The companies will form a consortium called Bliksem EXO to design a high-altitude interceptor for ballistic missiles.

The system is intended to destroy incoming missiles by striking them directly, without using an explosive warhead.

The project is designed to provide the upper layer of a European missile shield, the companies said.

They added that it would complement existing and planned European systems designed to counter missiles at lower altitudes.

The companies hope to carry out the first tests in 2027.