Hantavirus: Researchers capture 150 rodents in Ushuaia

Abrothrix hirta (hairy soft-haired mouse) in Argentina. © Wikimedia Commons

Scientists conducting research in Ushuaia, Argentina, have captured about 150 rodents to determine whether they could transmit the hantavirus.

The investigation follows an outbreak of the virus onboard the cruise ship Hondius, which departed from Ushuaia on 1 April.

Biologists from the Malbrán Institute in Buenos Aires travelled to the southern city to assess whether local rodent populations might be the source of the infection.

Over three nights, researchers placed 140 traps at various sites, explained Juan Petrina, Director of Epidemiology for the province of Tierra del Fuego.

The captured rodents include primarily two species: Abrothrix hirta, more commonly known as the hairy soft-haired mouse, and Abrothrix olivacea, known as the olive grass mouse.

The remaining animals will be identified before samples are sent to Buenos Aires for further analysis.

Petrina anticipates receiving definitive results within three weeks.