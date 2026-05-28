Kenyan NGO takes legal action against US quarantine centre project

Dr.Jean Kaseya, head of Africa CDC

A Kenyan constitutional rights group has filed a legal challenge against an Ebola quarantine centre currently being built by the US in the East African country.

A US government official revealed that Washington is constructing the “state-of-the-art” facility in Kenya, near the Ugandan border, to quarantine US citizens leaving the DRC.

Since mid-May, over 1,077 suspected cases of Ebola, including 246 deaths, have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, according to the African Union’s Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC).

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo variant, for which no vaccine or treatment exists.

Katiba Institute, a constitutional rights advocacy group, has filed a petition to suspend the centre’s operations and prevent the entry of individuals exposed to Ebola.

The organisation claims the centre was established secretly and unilaterally, raising “serious constitutional concerns.”

Africa CDC Director Jean Kaseya has warned that the facility could place “additional strain” on Kenya’s healthcare system.

Kenya continues to screen incoming travellers for Ebola and has not reported any cases linked to the current outbreak.

The Kenyan Ministry of Health has expressed willingness to collaborate with international partners, including the US, but has not directly addressed the questions surrounding the quarantine centre.