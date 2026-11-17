EU Scream is The Brussels Times' flagship podcast on European politics, hosted by James Kanter. Listen on The Brussels Times or Spotify / Apple Podcasts. Episode notes

Tech-bro billionaires have pretty kooky ideas about cheating death and living on Mars. What gets less attention are their weird and dangerous political ideas. That’s where The Nerd Reich comes in. That's the title of a new bestseller by Gil Durán, a former editorial page editor at the San Francisco Examiner who's also worked as a political advisor to figures like Kamala Harris. His book traces how tech, venture capital, and the far right, have been lining up together, against democratic institutions.

The Nerd Reich's cast of characters includes Balaji Srinivasan, formerly of the crypto exchange Coinbase. Srinivasan wants to create so-called network states — new sovereign territories, run like companies, outside the reach of existing nations.

Then there's Marc Andreessen, the venture capitalist who's been among the largest billionaire donors to Trump and the Republicans. Andreessen actively invests in the network state concept. There's also Curtis Yarvin, the far-right blogger who has the ear of US vice president JD Vance. Democracy, for Yarvin, is a failed experiment, and should be replaced with a form of monarchy.

And then there's Peter Thiel, the cofounder of PayPal and the spy tech firm Palantir. Thiel has been telling audiences that government regulation is the work of the Antichrist. Thiel also has written that freedom and democracy are no longer compatible. That, says Gil, gets it backwards. It’s the billionaires themselves who are no longer compatible with democracy.

In this episode: why are the Nerd Reich so contemptuous of democracy? Also, the recent US midterms where Democrats swept to victory; were those elections a defeat for the billionaires, or just a temporary setback? And, what does all of this mean for Europe and its panic at being outrun technologically? Gil spoke in November in front of a live audience at Web Summit, the annual tech conference in Lisbon.