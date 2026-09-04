Global food prices reach their highest level since 2022

The FAO's logo. © Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Global food prices rose again in August, as extreme weather and continuing geopolitical tensions disrupted supplies from key producing regions, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO said its food price index, a global benchmark for food commodity prices, increased by 1.9% in August from July. The rise was driven mainly by higher prices for cereals, sugar and dairy products.

This was the highest level reached by the index since November 2022. However, it was still almost 17% below the record high hit in March 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the agency, extreme weather and tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea have disrupted supplies from major production areas.

FAO chief economist Maximo Torero warned that climate shocks, geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions could reduce food availability further.

He said this could push global food prices even higher in the months ahead.